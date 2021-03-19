Indonesia resumes use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia on Friday cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine for use again after the European Union’s drug regulator said the vaccine didn’t increase the overall incidence of blood clots. Southeast Asia’s biggest economy delayed the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine after more than a dozen countries in Europe suspended the vaccine due to concerns of some people who received the vaccine developing blood clots. “The benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca outweigh the possible risks, so that we can start to use it,” Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority said in its announcement. Previously the World Health Organization said it saw no evidence the vaccine was to blame for the clots.