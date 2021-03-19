Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80

NEW YORK (AP) — Famed jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, a former Halston model turned Tiffany & Co. legend, is dead at age 80. A family statement says Peretti died Thursday night in her sleep at home in a small village outside Barcelona, Spain. Peretti’s sculptural cuff bracelets, bean designs and open-heart pendants are among her most recognizable work. She lent her classical aesthetic to functional goods, too, including bowls, magnifying glasses, razors and even a pizza cutter. She often worked in sterling silver, a metal she favored and helped popularize as a luxury choice. Peretti was born in Florence to wealthy, conservative parents. She made a name for herself as a model in Barcelona and with Halston, a close friend. It was Halston who introduced her to the highest echelons at Tiffany.