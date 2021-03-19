Ex-NFL player facing felony traffic case after Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a former NFL player was arrested after allegedly driving away from a crash, abandoning his vehicle and leaving his injured passenger at a hospital where she was treated for head and face injuries. Adam Seward’s attorney confirmed Friday that his client was freed from custody following his arrest early Tuesday on a felony failure to stop at the scene of an accident charge. Charges were not immediately filed pending another court appearance in May. Seward played linebacker for the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2005 to 2008, after playing for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels football team.