Canadian tried in China on spy charges, no verdict announced

DANDONG, China (AP) — China has put on trial one of two Canadians held for more than two years in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive. Canada says its consular officials were refused permission to attend the Friday proceedings against Michael Spavor. He’s accused by China of stealing state secrets. A Canadian diplomat says he was told by Spavor’s lawyer the hearing ended at noon Friday after two hours. No verdict has been announced. Fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig is due to go before a court on Monday. Both are charged with spying. They were detained in 2018, days after a Huawei executive was arrested in Canada at U.S. request.