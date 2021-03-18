UN report documents mass violations of Libya arms embargo

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. report has sketched a grim picture of conflict-wrecked Libya, accusing several foreign governments of turning the oil-rich country into a stage where rivalries play out. The report was released this week. It says a U.N. arms embargo imposed 10 years ago has remained “totally ineffective,” with “extensive, blatant and with complete disregard for the sanctions measures” by foreign government supporting rival sides in Libya. The report covers the period from October 2019 to January 2021, a time that saw heavy fighting between Libyan factions for control of the capital, Tripoli. The report comes as an interim government took power to steer Libya through elections later this year.