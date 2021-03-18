Skip to Content

Indiana man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument

Malik Halfacre - Suspect of killing three adults and a child after a Stimulus check argument in Indianapolis, Photo Date: Undated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been formally charged with murder in the killings of three adults and a child he allegedly shot to death after he and a former girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that 25-year-old Malik Halfacre faces charges including four counts of murder one count of attempted murder in Saturday’s attack. Halfacre allegedly shot a former girlfriend, critically wounding her, and fatally shot four others Saturday. Police found the bodies of 35-year-old Anthony Johnson, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, and 7-year-old Eve Moore inside the home. Halfacre’s attorney declined comment.

Associated Press

