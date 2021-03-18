Florida House OK’s campus ‘viewpoint diversity’ measure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has approved a measure that conservatives says will take stock of the bias on public university campuses. Florida is among about a dozen states that are debating legislation over free speech on campuses, many of the measures pursued by Republicans concerned about conservative views being drowned out by liberal voices. Free speech has become an incendiary issue on campuses across the country in recent years and has sparked high-profile clashes in which protesters have shut down or heckled conservative speakers. Critics in Florida are countering that the measure could have unintended and even dangerous consequences, with one Democratic lawmaker raising concerns over clashes between opposing groups.