Stocks fall, pulled down by IT and energy; bond yields rise

Stocks were mostly lower in at the start of trading Thursday, as another tick up in bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies as well as the energy sector. The S&P 500 index was down 0.8% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% in the early going. Bond yields ticked higher again, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.75%, remaining at levels not seen since January 2020.