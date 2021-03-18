Skip to Content

Stocks fall, pulled down by IT and energy; bond yields rise

New
7:09 am AP - National News

Stocks were mostly lower in at the start of trading Thursday, as another tick up in bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies as well as the energy sector. The S&P 500 index was down 0.8% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% in the early going. Bond yields ticked higher again, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.75%, remaining at levels not seen since January 2020. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content