2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two people in New Zealand have been killed and a third has suffered critical injuries in what police are describing as a stabbing incident at an Auckland home. Police say they are still trying to find out exactly what happened and plan to hold a press conference later in the afternoon to release more details. Detective Inspector Scott Beard says police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and crews treated two people who died at the scene, while a third was taken to a hospital. Police did not say whether they had identified or arrested a suspect in the killings.