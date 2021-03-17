US wants life in prison for brother of Honduras president

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. federal prosecutors are seeking a life prison sentence for a brother of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández. They accuse him of running a “state sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy” with the nation’s current leader. The allegations come in documents filed ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled next week in New Yorki for Juan Antonio Hernández. The man known as “Tony” is a former Honduran congressman who was convicted in October 2019 of participating in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine to the United States involving machine guns. His sentencing has been delayed multiple times.