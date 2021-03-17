US sends investigators to probe another Michigan Tesla crash

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — For the second time this week, the U.S. government’s road safety agency is sending a team to investigate a Tesla crash in Michigan. This time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is sending a special crash investigation team because a Tesla using the company’s Autopilot partially automated driving system crashed into a State Police cruiser along a freeway. It’s another sign that the safety agency under President Joe Biden may be taking a stronger look at regulating driver-assist systems such as Autopilot, as well as self-driving automobiles. In the freeway crash, the police car was parked on Interstate 96 near Lansing while a trooper investigated a car-deer crash early Wednesday. Neither the trooper nor the 22-year-old Tesla driver were injured in the 1:10 a.m. crash.