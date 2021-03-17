Trump’s taxes in hand, Manhattan DA’s probe heats up

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors are asking new questions about former President Donald Trump’s Seven Springs estate. Among other things, they’re trying to determine whether the value of the century-old mansion was improperly inflated to reduce the former president’s taxes. That’s according to a person who wasn’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen has spoken with investigators at least seven times and is expected to meet in person with investigators Friday at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz was recently hired to lead the high-profile inquiry.