Taiwan, Pacific ally Palau to open travel bubble next month

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan and the Pacific nation of Palau will launch a travel bubble next month, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine. Palau is one of Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies after China lured other countries to deny recognition of the self-governed island it considers part of its own territory. The travel bubble will be Taiwan’s first after it largely closed to foreign travel in one of the world’s most successful campaigns against the coronavirus. A Taiwanese health official said Palau for its part has had zero cases of COVID-19. Travelers must be in group tours and must meet certain health conditions but will not have to quarantine.