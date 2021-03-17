Skip to Content

Report: Confusion hindered California bar massacre response

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A new report says an overwhelmed 911 system, chaos and delays hampered the law enforcement response to a Southern California bar during a 2018 attack that killed a dozen people. The after-action report released Wednesday cites a series of problems that created confusion after a Marine veteran opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Ian Long killed himself after mortally wounding patrons, many of them college students. The dead included a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant who was wounded by Long and then hit by friendly fire. The report says Long left no note and his motive may never be known. 

Associated Press

