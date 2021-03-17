Not NCAA Property: Players push for reform on social media

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some of the top players at the March Madness tournament in Indiana are speaking out against the NCAA. Isaiah Livers of Michigan, Geo Baker of Rutgers and Jordan Bohannon of Iowa were among the players who took to social media demanding equal rights. They used the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty. They want the OK to earn money for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personnel appearances. The NCAA is in the process of changing its rules to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. Those efforts have bogged down since the start of 2021.