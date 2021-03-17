New Mexico gang member convicted of murder, racketeering

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal court jury has convicted a self-proclaimed member of a New Mexico prison gang of ordering and participating in the 2008 killing of a man who allegedly disrespected the gang and was left dead, naked and facedown in an icy river. The Albuquerque Journal reported that 41-year-old Jody Rufino Martinez faces life in prison after the jury found him guilty on Tuesday of racketeering and murder in the death of 34-year-old David Romero to advance his own standing in the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico gang. Three other people who allegedly participated in Romero’s killing gave statements that implicated Martinez. Martinez’s defense attorney Nicholas Hart said the claims were false.