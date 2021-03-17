Kansas bill on trans athletes advances amid misogyny charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators on both sides are trading sometimes-bitter accusations as conservative Republicans advance a proposal to ban transgender students from girls’ and women’s school sports. The GOP-controlled state Senate approved a bill that would enact the ban on a 24-10 vote, sending the measure to the Republican-controlled House. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called it “regressive.” The Senate’s top Democrat called the bill “hateful” and suggested her male colleagues were arguing that men are just superior. But supporters argued that girls and women would lose scholarships and other life-changing opportunities without such a ban and repeatedly referred to transgender girls as “biological boys.”