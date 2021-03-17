Greece could order private doctors to join COVID-19 battle

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s health minister says that unless at least 200 private doctors volunteer to help the public health service’s battle against COVID-19 in the next 48 hours, he will recommend the prime minister orders the requisitioning of their services. Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias made the announcement as Greece announced a new daily record of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, despite lockdown-related measures being in place since early November. The country announced 3,465 new coronavirus cases and 56 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to just under 230,000 cases in this country of 11 million. More than 7,200 people have died.