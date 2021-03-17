Experts criticize UN over blacklist on harming kids in war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A panel of child rights experts is sharply criticizing the U.N. secretary-general’s decisions on a global blacklist of parties responsible for harming children during conflicts. The say government forces including from Israel, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Somalia and the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in Yemen should not have been excluded from the list. Their report released Wednesday says between 2010 and 2020 at least eight parties to conflicts were found responsible for killing and maiming more than 100 children in a single year but weren’t listed. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stands by the annual report’s conclusions and recommendations.