EU’s Frontex renews joint border control deal with Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Union’s border agency, Frontex, has renewed its agreement with non EU-member Albania to strengthen cooperation in border management, fighting cross-border crime, and returning migrants who enter the country illegally. The renewed deal, signed online Wednesday due to the pandemic, comes two years after Albania became the first country that’s not a member of the 27-nation bloc where 71 officers from 20 EU countries were deployed. Similar agreements have been signed with fellow west-Balkan countries North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro. Albania is hoping to join the EU one day, and expects to start full membership talks later this year after it holds parliamentary elections next month.