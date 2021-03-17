EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive body has proposed the introduction of coronavirus passes to let its 450 million residents travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer. The plan, which will be discussed next week during a summit of EU leaders, foresees the creation of vaccine certificates aimed at facilitating travel from one member state to the other. The topic has been discussed for weeks and proved to be a divisive topic. The travel industry and southern European countries dependent on tourism like Greece and Spain have been pushing for the quick introduction of the measure, which could help avoid quarantines and testing requirements.