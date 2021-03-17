Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe has book out in September

NEW YORK (AP) — The new chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy has written a book about climate change. One Signal Publishers announced Wednesday that Katherine Hayhoe’s “Saving Us” comes out Sept. 21. Hayhoe will combine research and personal stories as she attempts to unite and motivate readers, including those who deny the overwhelming evidence of climate change. The Nature Conservancy is an international environmental organization founded in 1951. Hayhoe is a climate scientist who teaches public policy and public law at Texas Tech University. She hosts the PBS digital series “Global Weirding” and was named a “Champion of the Earth” by the United Nations in 2019.