Global shares slip ahead of Fed view on US economic outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly fell in muted trading as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank’s latest assessment on the economy. Shares are slipping in France and Britain, while gaining slightly in Germany. Benchmarks in Japan, China, South Korea and Australia finished lower. The Federal Reserve’s latest economic and interest rate projections are expected later in the day. Economists expect Fed Chair Jerome Powell to try to convince jittery financial markets the central bank can continue providing support without igniting inflation. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments about China, while visiting Japan and South Korea, also dampened regional sentiments.