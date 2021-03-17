Asian markets follow Wall St higher on Fed rates promise

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expects its key interest rate to remain near zero through 2023. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. The Fed also forecast the U.S. economy will accelerate this year, turning in 6.5% growth, its strongest since the 1980s. Investors have been uneasy about possible inflation and are looking for signs central banks share their concerns. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments appeared to reassure them rates won’t rise even if inflation starts to pick up this year. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3%.