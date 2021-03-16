US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. has sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, just ahead of talks aimed at reducing tensions between the two countries. The sanctions follow changes to Hong Kong’s electoral law giving a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, effectively shutting opposition figures out of the process. On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s are scheduled to hold their first face-to-face meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of the Chinese Communist Party in Alaska. China has rejected criticism of its policies toward Hong Kong, accusing foreign governments of interfering.