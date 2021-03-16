Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is again urging people to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. In an interview Tuesday night with Fox News, Trump acknowledged that people are free to decide for themselves and that many of those refusing to be vaccinated voted for him. But the former president assured people that vaccination against COVID-19 is safe and and that it works. He promoted vaccination last month during a conservative conference, telling those attending, “Everybody, go get your shot.”