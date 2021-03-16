Same-sex union blessings ban upsets gay Catholics in Asia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Vatican’s edict that same-sex unions cannot be blessed because they are sinful has been met with criticism by rights activists and gay Catholics in parts of the Asia-Pacific region as inconsistent and out of step with contemporary community standards. A New Zealand lawmaker who sponsored the bill that in 2013 legalized gay marriage in that South Pacific country said the statement from the Vatican’s orthodoxy office seemed incongruent with Pope Francis last year expressing support for a civil union law. The co-chair of the advisory board of Australian Catholics for Equality described the Vatican statement as “personally painful.” And in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Catholic nation, one gay rights leader reacted with exasperation to the Vatican edict.