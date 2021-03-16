Researchers study impact of pandemic cancer screening pause

Months after mammograms, colonoscopies and other routine cancer screenings were suspended because of the pandemic, researchers are studying the impact. They are looking to see if tumors were missed or are now being found at a more advanced stage. Some reports suggest that a few months’ delay in screening for certain cancers may not have been as bad as feared. Colon cancer is a worry, though. Novel programs have sprung up to help fill the gap with screening tests that can be done at home. Health centers also have found ways to prioritize screening for people at higher risk of cancer.