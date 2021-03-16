Once tortured in Iranian jail, ex-Marine fights spy claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine who was tortured before being freed from Iranian custody five years ago is in court versus the American government over whether he can collect a multimillion-dollar payment from a fund for international terrorism victims. New court documents show the FBI opened an investigation into Amir Hekmati on suspicions he went to Iran to sell classified information. Hekmati denies that. His lawyers note he has never been charged and say the government’s suspicions are based on hearsay. Records show an investigation was opened 10 years ago and Hekmati was interviewed by FBI agents upon his release, yet federal prosecutors have brought no case. The FBI and the Justice Department haven’t commented.