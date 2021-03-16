Last Texas power regulator from February blackouts resigns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The last Texas regulator on the Public Utility Commission at the time of the deadly February blackouts has resigned. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that he had asked for and received the resignation of Arthur D’Andrea. Abbott had appointed D’Andrea, Sherry Botkin and DeAnn Walker to the PUC. Botkin resigned March 8; Walker, the commission chairwoman, resigned March 1. The commission regulates the Texas power grid and is under intensifying scrutiny following one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history. The loss of power and heat has been blamed for more than 50 deaths.