Kentucky lawmakers advance bipartisan election reform bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Kentucky moved closer toward loosening voting access laws to make limited early voting a fixture. It’s in sharp contrast to the bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere over election laws. The Kentucky measure would give voters three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting before Election Day. But it backs off from the temporary, pandemic-related accommodations made last year that allowed widespread mail-in absentee balloting. The bill drew bipartisan support in winning Senate passage Tuesday. But supporters will have to wait until lawmakers reconvene in late March for a potential final vote in the House.