Japan, US criticize China in top Biden officials’ first trip

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States criticized China’s “coercion and aggression” in Asia as senior ministers from both countries held their first in-person talks since President Joe Biden took office in January. Aside from the sharp rhetoric aimed at Beijing, the meeting in Tokyo and a planned stop next in Seoul are also aimed at reassuring U.S. allies in Asia after four years of occasionally confrontational dealings with the Trump administration. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to work with U.S. allies and those in the region as they face challenges from China and its ally North Korea, which is pursuing an illicit nuclear weapons program.