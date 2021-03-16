Italian boatmaker behind latest America’s Cup challenge

NEMBRO, Italy (AP) — Three Italian companies in a narrow mountain valley collaborated on the next generation of sailing machines to challenge America’s Cup defender New Zealand in the world’s oldest regatta. The Luna Rossa was built by family-run Persico Marine with the backing of Italian high-end powerhouses Prada and Pirelli of fashion and tire-making fame. The boat gained admiration by winning two regattas leading up to the America’s Cup main event in Auckland. The Italian team has mounted a strong challenge in the first seven races against New Zealand.