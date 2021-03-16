Sweden is latest country to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine

BERLIN (AP) — Sweden has become the latest country to suspend use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients. Meanwhile, the German government has postponed a virtual summit on the country’s vaccination efforts until after the European Medicines Agency has met on the issue. A growing number of European countries have suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame. In a statement Tuesday, the German government said the summit would be postponed until after the EMA meeting scheduled for Thursday. Germany’s summit was to tackle the slow speed of the country’s vaccination campaign.