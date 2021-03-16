Experts: Georgia vaccine woes at least partly self-inflicted

ATLANTA (AP) — Health experts say Georgia’s failure to open mass vaccination sites earlier and relatively slow expansion of eligibility for the shots are to blame in part for the state’s dismal COVID-19 inoculation rate. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia ranks dead last among states in the percentage of its adult population that has received at least one dose. Roughly a third of doses delivered to the state are still awaiting injection. State officials have previously blamed limited vaccine supply in part for the state’s numbers.