Dutch parties make last push for votes in general election

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The leaders of the top eight parties in the Dutch general election have made a final pitch for votes in a televised debate on the eve of the last day of voting in the coronavirus-affected national election. The lead of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy in polls has been shrinking in recent weeks but it is still around 10 percentage points ahead of its nearest rival, the anti-immigration Party for Freedom led by anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders. The two clashed in the debate Tuesday. Rutte cast himself as the leader to guide the Netherlands out of the coronavirus crisis and accused Wilders of failing to suggest solutions.