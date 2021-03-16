Baby bottle craze sweeps Gulf Arab states, sparks backlash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cafes across several Gulf Arab states have begun selling coffee and other cold drinks in baby bottles, kicking off a new trend that has prompted excitement, confusion and backlash. The fad started at Einstein Cafe, a slick dessert chain with branches across the region. People of all ages streamed onto sidewalks, waiting for their chance to suck coffee and juice from a plastic bottle. Some even brought their own baby bottles to other cafes, asking bewildered baristas to fill them up. Soon, authorities from Kuwait to Dubai cracked down, storming and shutting down the cafes, as well as issuing warnings and fines. They claim the trend violates local traditions.