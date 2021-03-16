8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say eight people in a Dodge pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle collided with another truck following a police chase near the Texas border city of Del Rio. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pursuit began when the driver of the Dodge pickup truck refused to pull over for a traffic violation. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 277. The Dodge truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150. The agency said in a statement that the driver and a child passenger of the Ford F-150 were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the Dodge pickup. The agency the people killed and the surviving truck passenger were immigrants in the U.S. without authorization.