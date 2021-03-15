Denver’s airport reopens after powerful winter storm

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s airport has reopened after a powerful late winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of snow to parts of Colorado and Wyoming over the weekend. Four of the airport’s runways were cleared on Monday, enough to meet current demand following many flight cancellations. Major roadways in eastern Wyoming remained closed. Many schools and state legislatures in both states were also cancelled. The storm also interfered with COVID-19 vaccinations. A spokesperson for the Wyoming health department said federal officials shut down vaccine shipments to the region as the storm neared so the vials packed in dry ice wouldn’t spoil during mail delays.