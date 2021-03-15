UN says international diplomacy crucial to end Syria’s war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says international diplomacy is crucial to end Syria’s 10-year war. Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that it’s important to establish a new format to bring together key nations with an influence on the conflict including the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Arab states and the European Union. He said the Syrian conflict is highly internationalized, “with many of the issues that matter most to the Syrians not even in Syrian hands.” Pedersen said the tragic war has lasted “roughly the length of World War I and World War II combined.”