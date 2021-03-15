Rights group: Jordan’s debt prisons violate human rights law

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A new report says Jordan is violating international human rights law by threatening hundreds of thousands of debtors with prison. Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday that the kingdom’s draconian debt laws are especially harsh now with the coronavirus pandemic’s damage to the country’s economy. It found that more than 250,000 Jordanians face possible imprisonment due to debt delinquency, and around 16% of the country’s prison population is locked up for failing to pay debts in 2019. The rights group says imprisoning people who owe money creates cycles of delinquency and stresses that most countries outside the Middle East have abolished the practice.