Once held in Iranian jail, ex-Marine fights espionage claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine freed from Iranian custody five years ago is in court with the American government over whether he can collect a multimillion-dollar payment from a special fund for victims of international terrorism. Newly filed court documents show that the FBI opened an investigation into the man, Amir Hekmati, on suspicions that he went to Iran to sell classified information to the regime. He vigorously disputes those allegations. His lawyers note that Hekmati has never been charged and say the government’s suspicions are groundless and based on hearsay. The FBI and Justice Department have declined to comment.