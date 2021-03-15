Oman blocks Clubhouse, app used for free debates in Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman’s telecommunications regulator has confirmed it severed access to the buzzy new audio chat app Clubhouse. The move set off fears authorities across the Persian Gulf may censor a rare open forum for discussion of sensitive topics in the region. An official in the regulator confirmed the ban on Monday, blaming it on a licensing issue. It remains unclear whether the ban is a temporary suspension to smooth out the bureaucracy or the latest government attempt to suppress dissent in the sultanate. The invitation-only social media app Clubhouse has exploded in popularity, gaining traction in the Middle East where social media remains a highly contested and sometimes perilous space.