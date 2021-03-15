Miami taps Houston’s top cop for police chief post

MIAMI (AP) — The Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun control, marching with protesters after George Floyd’s death and criticizing former President Donald Trump was tapped to become Miami’s top cop. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he feels he got “America’s best chief,” describing Art Acevedo as the Tom Brady or Michael Jordan of police chiefs. Acevedo spent five years as chief in Houston, overseeing a 5,400-person force. The Miami police force is much smaller, with a staff of 1,400.