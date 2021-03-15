Merkel’s party faces German election ‘wake-up call’

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is considering how to respond to historically bad state election results that a senior member described as a “wake-up call,” six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds Germany’s long-time leader. Final results early Monday confirmed that Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union was handily defeated in Sunday’s elections by two popular incumbent state governors: the Green party’s Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the center-left Social Democrats’ Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate. While the CDU always faced an uphill battle against the pair, the results were painful.