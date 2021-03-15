Liz Weston: Start early to get your house retirement-ready

Lots of us hope we can stay in our current homes after we retire. However, most homes were not built with the needs of aging adults in mind. Taking some time now to address maintenance and accessibility issues can increase the chances you’ll be able to grow old gracefully in your current home. You may decide to add accessible features to your home, or schedule systems updates while you’re working. And if you decide it would be simpler or more cost-effective to move to a new place, thinking it through before retirement gives you more time and choices.