Kosovo’s new parliament convenes next week to nominate PM

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s new parliament holds its first session in a week to discuss and nominate the new prime minister. Acting President Vjosa Osmani decided on Monday to convene the new parliament, which resulted from the Feb. 14 election, on March 22. Albin Kurti is expected to take the post after his left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, won 58 out of the parliament’s 120 seats, but short of an absolute majority to form a Cabinet on its own. Kurti has said he will need the votes of the non-Serb minority parties. Reviving Kosovo’s economy, beating back unemployment, as well as dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, organized crime and corruption remain top challenges.