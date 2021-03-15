Germany suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid clotting concerns

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it is suspending use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine over fresh reports of dangerous blood clots in connection with the shot. The Health Ministry said Monday the decision was taken as a “precaution” and on the advice of Germany’s national vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which called for further investigation of the cases. In a statement, the ministry said the European Medicines Agency would decide “whether and how the new information will affect the authorization of the vaccine.” In its statement, the health ministry said the reported blood clots involved cerebral veins, but didn’t specify where or when the incidents occurred.