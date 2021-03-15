Brazil’s Bolsonaro eyes 4th health minister as COVID rages

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is planning to replace his health minister for the third time as COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise dramatically, but the first candidate has already rejected the job. Army general Eduardo Pazuello landed the job in May of last year as a logistics expert, with no prior experience in health care. His two predecessors left due to disagreements with Bolsonaro. Pazuello said in a press conference on Monday that the president is reorganizing his ministry and looking for replacements. Brazil counts almost 280,000 deaths by the novel coronavirus, with the health care system of major cities at the brink of collapse.