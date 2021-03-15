African court orders release of ally of Maduro wanted by US

MIAMI (AP) — A regional court in West Africa has ordered the immediate release of a Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro after finding that his arrest in Cape Verde on U.S. money laundering charges was unlawful. In its ruling Monday, a Nigeria-based court belonging to the Economic Community of West African States also instructed Cape Verde to cease all extradition proceedings against Alex Saab and compensate him $200,000 for damages It’s not clear what impact the ruling will have on the extradition proceedings against Saab. Cape Verde arrested the Colombian-born businessman in June when his jet made a refueling stop on a flight to Iran.